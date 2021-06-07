“This is not right." Veterans vaccinated at VA won't be included in Washington's 'Shot of a Lifetime' drawings

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State's first COVID vaccine lottery drawing is happening Tuesday. One lucky vaccinated Washington resident will win $250,000 and be notified by Wednesday.
The winner will be chosen randomly from the Department of Health's immunization database. The state announced there will be four, weekly drawings for the $250K prizes and one grand prize drawing for $1 million on July 13th.
The website for the ‘vaccination appreciation’ incentives states, ‘if you’re vaccinated, you’re already entered to win.’ But, KHQ has learned that’s not exactly the case. Help Me Hayley received emails from our viewers asking for further clarification on who exactly is eligible. Army Veteran, Celine Rowicki writes, "My husband discovered this morning that if you received your Covid shot at the VA in Spokane and probably every VA in Washington you are not listed on the MyIR.net as having received a Covid shot. Thus all Veterans are not going to be listed in Washinton's Lottery of prizes. This is not right, can you help all the Veterans who received their Covid shot get a chance for this lottery? We were given a shot card showing when we got our shots. Thank You."
According to the state, ‘presumptive winners will be selected based on vaccination records in the Washington State Immunization Information System as of 11:59 p.m. on the Sunday* before the drawing date. Some vaccine providers, such as the Veteran’s Administration, the Department of Defense, and providers administering vaccinations outside of Washington, do not enter records into the Washington State Immunization Information System. The state of Washington, Washington’s Lottery, the Department of Health, and vaccine providers are not responsible for errors or omissions related to any person’s vaccination record.’
Those who got their shots at the VA are disappointed to hear they won’t qualify.
“It’s not fair,” said Rowicki and her husband. “Our (vaccines) were scheduled at the VA. We just walked in. They talked to us for about 15 minutes after (to make sure we didn’t have any reactions.)”
The couple has been vaccinated since early Spring. They say they were eager to do their part. When they heard about the upcoming drawings, they were initially excited. That quickly faded when they went to verify their vaccination status with the state.
“When I looked at it, immediately, it said no Covid (vaccine,)” Celine said.
Celine and her husband are both Army Veterans and struggling with how they and so many others could be excluded in all this.
“This is not right,” she said.
They are hopeful a correction can be made, and quickly as the drawings are so soon. But even if it can’t, they are still grateful to have won peace of mind.
“I've got the shot…we’re safe,” Celine said. “They didn't need to incentivize it for us to get it, but hey, if everyone else is in it, I should too and so should my husband. And so should all the veterans (who got the vaccine at the VA.)”
KHQ has reached out to the state to see if there is any way those who are currently excluded from the drawing can become eligible. Here is the response from the Washington State Department of Health:
"Here’s what’s in the Lottery’s Q&A, which is the best information we have to share at this time –
Q: Is anyone NOT eligible?
A: Some vaccine providers, such as the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs or other states in which people may have received a shot, do not enter vaccination records into the Washington State Immunization Information System at this time. As such, people receiving their vaccination through these providers will not be in the database through which winners will be chosen. That said, the State of Washington is currently working with these entities to request that information for residents of Washington and/or to find alternative methods for people to opt-in to having their records added to the database.
Q: Isn’t that unfair to service members?
A: Unfortunately for this promotion, there is not a single source of data on vaccinations for every single resident of the state. As such, it was determined that the Washington State Immunization Information System is the most comprehensive system that could be used to enter as many Washingtonians as possible into this chance to win up to $1 million. The State of Washington is currently working with the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs to request vaccine information for residents of Washington and/or to find alternative methods for people to opt-in to having their records added to the database."
