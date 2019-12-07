Thousands of people attended a ceremony at Pearl Harbor Saturday to honor those killed in the Japanese attack 78 years ago.
A moment of silence was held at 7:55 am, the same time the assault began, which launched the US into WWII.
The Japanese aerial assault killed more than 2300 US troops.
Nearly half were Marines and Sailors on board the U.S.S. Arizona.
The vessel sank within minutes after being hit, taking most of the crew down with it.
Among those attending Saturday's event included about a dozen survivors. the youngest of whom are now in their late 90's.
The U.S.S. Arizona still sits at the bottom of the harbor today and is a grave for more than 900 men killed in the attack.
Every year, nearly two million people visit the White memorial built above the ship.
