In the midst of the controversy surrounding I-1639, a Facebook user was reported for threats to shoot Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and other sheriffs who don't intend to enforce the law.
Monday afternoon, Crime Check received information regarding Facebook posts involving the threats. The caller reported the name of the Facebook account, and posts stating "Sheriff Knezovich is going to get a bullet in his skull."
The caller also reported a threat from the person stating they would shoot sheriffs that don't back I-1639.
A check of the Facebook account with the name provided showed a comment referencing Republicans stating "I am going to kill every single one of them" on a news story regarding Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones' decision not to enforce the initiative.
More posts referencing I-1639 from the account said “sheriffs that are non compliant will be shot. by me.” and “Ozzie Knezovich is gonna get a bullet in his skull”.
Spokane County Detectives are investigating the threats, and information will be forward to the Joint Terrorism Task Force and law enforcement agencies around the state.
Knezovich has been one of several county sheriffs around the state that have announced their opposing of the law.