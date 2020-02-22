Three people were killed and 18 others injured in a bus crash in southern California on Saturday.
Officials say a "charter style" bus was headed southbound on Interstate 15 when it lost control and went over the side of an embankment, landing on its roof.
Eighteen people were transferred to various hospitals with varying conditions.
Three people were confirmed dead at the scene. Officials say the bus driver suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
