Tracking thunderstorms is proving extra difficult today.
We're starting to see storms developing in north east Oregon this afternoon, that will eventually make their way north into the Inland Northwest this evening. But forecast models are having a hard time pin-pointing their arrival, or exactly which track they could take (a fairly common problem with thunderstorms.
Pictured below are 3 different high resolution forecast models, showing 3 different potential outcomes. While they all disagree slightly on the timing of when these storms could move through, I'd keep the rough timeline between 5-11pm (later the further north you live).
Even though the timing is all over the place, all three models seem to agree on bringing a stronger storm over the Blue Mountains, LC Valley and Camas Prairie.
At this point this is shaping up to be more of a "wait-and-track" type of event as these storms move into our region. There is still a slight chance some severe storms could form as well, which would mean wind gusts strong enough to do damage, or cause power outages (50+ mph) and large hail. (see Severe Weather Outlook Below).
The message is the same as May 30th, not everyone will see a thunderstorm tonight, but most of us still need to at least be prepared for that possibility, and that slight chance they could become severe.
Make sure to keep checking back here through the rest of the evening for updates as they come in! Oh and HAPPY FRIDAY!
