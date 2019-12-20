The other day our web producer, Libby, brought in a piece of mail she thought was suspicious.
It was addressed to her fiance. It looked like a fancy wedding invitation. The sender was unclear without a return address, but the little card inside said whoever did send it had been trying to contact them but with no luck, so they asked they her fiance contact them "within seven (7) days", Monday - Saturday, 9am - 9pm (incredible hours!) because they "had a parcel" for him.
A free, unsolicited parcel from an unnamed company on a vague piece of mail with no return address? Sound legit, right?
It seemed to me to be an obvious marketing ploy, but I decided to call the local number listed on behalf of Libby and her fiance to see what the unknown piece of "parcel" might be.
I didn't get far. My multiple calls went straight to voicemail of the woman the card told me to ask for. That voicemail asked for my name, number, the "free parcel" number listed on the card and the best time to reach me day or night. I never left a message.
However, the offer seemed too good to be true. Suddenly someone sends you a piece of mail because they have a "parcel" for you? It is the holiday season and a lot of people are expecting deliveries, yet this didn't seem right. And when something like this doesn't seem right, I call the BBB.
Tyler Russell from the Better Business Bureau knew exactly what I was talking about when I called him. He knew because he received the exact same thing in the mail earlier this year after he moved into a new house.
Interesting.
Tyler said it's always good to know which company you're dealing with and find out as much information as you can about them and in the case of this specific piece of mail, the company wasn't clear. A red flag, for sure.
One common denominator in the two cases between our web producer, Libby, and Tyler from the BBB is that they both received the mysterious invite for an unsolicited parcel after they moved into a new house.
Does buying a new house open you up for an influx of junk...ahem... unwanted mail?
I asked my realtor, Elizabeth Sorensen, from Haven Real Estate Group in Spokane who essentially said, "yeah."
When you buy a new house that information becomes public record. Marketing companies can get your information and use it to add you to their mailing lists and there's nothing you can do about it. Realtors have no control over it. You have no control over it. It's all public record.
Bulk marketing companies can also obtain your address if you fill out a change of address at the post office. Those companies can license that list for use, which contains more than 160 million addresses, and send you junk, I mean, unwanted mail.
There is something you can do about that, however, but it will cost you.
Much of the junk mail we get is from members of the DMA, the Data and Marketing Association, which includes nonprofits and others who market goods and services directly to consumers. You can opt out of receiving mail from them HERE or the USPS says you can write them directly (the processing fee for that is $3) here:
DMAchoice
DATA & MARKETING ASSOCIATION
POST OFFICE BOX 643
CARMEL NY 10512-0643
The program costs $2 if done online and will block unwanted DMA mail for 10 years. It won't stop all junk mail, but it should substantially decrease the amount you get. Companies that do not participate in the DMA Choice Program must be contacted directly.
RetailMeNot Everyday is one of the major companies that mails out flyers and advertisements. You can remove your name from their mailing lists HERE.
Also, if you've ever entered a sweepstakes or contest and provided your information, just know that that information is more likely than not being sold or rented.
Tired of getting pre-approved credit card offers? Under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, credit bureaus are allowed to include your name on lists used by creditors and insurers to make those offers and fill up your mailbox. But the FCRA also provides you the right to opt-out and prevent them from providing your credit file for such offers. You can do that by calling 1-888-5OPTOUT or by visiting optoutprescreen.com.
For more tips on reducing the amount of junk mail you receive, CLICK HERE.
Not all unwanted mail is junk mail. When you move into a new house, you might need or want some of those coupons for goods and services that are sent to you. But again, just make sure you're properly researching the company in question.
Tyler Russell recommends checking out a business on the BBB's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.