The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office told quite the unusual tale on their Facebook page Saturday morning of an assault investigation at the jail.
The Sheriff's Office usually posts notable calls for the day on their Facebook page and the story of the "poop burglar" stood out Saturday morning.
Deputies were investigating a batter between jail inmates and were able to quickly get to the bottom of why the altercation took place: toilet paper.
"Apparently in of the pods, there has been an issue with an unknown inmate using too much toilet paper and not flushing," the Sheriff's Office said. "This mystery inmate has been dubbed the 'Poop Burglar.'"
The saga of the "poop burglar" escalated Saturday when an inmate spilled his orange juice and used toilet paper to clean it up. However, instead of flushing the orange juice-soaked TP down the toilet, he simply left it in there.
Other inmates took this act as a sign that the man who used toilet paper to clean up spilled orange juice and then didn't flush it must be the "poop burglar."
An inmate took it upon himself to confront the suspected "poop burglar" and punch him.
It's unknown exactly what happened after that or the extent of any possible injuries, but deputies are now investigating the incident as a battery.
