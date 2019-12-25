Over the past two days, we've been counting down the Top 20 Stories of 2019 according to the articles you clicked on the most on khq.com over the past year.
We're already halfway through our countdown! Let's get back to it!
#10: UPDATE: One suspect injured in officer involved shooting following fireworks show in Coeur d'Alene
Thousands of people gather for fireworks in Coeur d'Alene every year but in 2019 that celebration ended with gunfire and panic.
Coeur d'Alene police say Tyler Rambo fired a gun in a crowd and as they tried to apprehend him. He took off on foot and eventually shot at police. Officers returned fire and hit Rambo 14 times.
Rambo claims he put his hands in the air and told officers he had a gun and when he was trying to make the gun safe, he was hit with a stun gun, which caused him to fire at police.
Rambo lost his legs as a result of being shot and is currently facing 2nd degree murder and aggravated assault charges. Rambo has also filed a $9 million claim against the City of Coeur d'Alene.
#9: School closures and delayed starts for Monday February 11
On February 11 we saw some snow. OK, we saw a lot of snow. The City of Spokane went into a full city plow and a lot of schools were closed or delayed and a lot of you woke up and checked khq.com and the KHQ app to see if your kid would have to stay home. But that's why we're here! To inform you! The fact that this is our number 10 story of the year goes to show you depend on us and we like that because we're dependable. So when you see the snow hit the ground, turn to khq.com for the latest!
#8: 'He's lucky to be alive': Driver uninjured, semi recovered after nearly plunging into canyon on Highway 195 near Colfax
If a picture says a thousand words, but only one comes to mind when I see that photo of a semi-truck hauling cars barely hanging on following a crash near Colfax: Wow.
The truck was hauling six cars on Highway 195 when it hit a patch of ice and hurled itself off a cliff. However, the front tire caught itself on the guardrail, saving the driver's life. Amazingly, there were no injuries and the Washington State Department of Transportation said it best when they said "He's lucky to be alive."
#7: Spokane woman breaks arm and jaw in four places after Lime scooter brakes abruptly lock
In 2019, Lime bikes and scooters took over the streets of Spokane, but our #8 story comes from a woman who says a ride on a scooter took her straight to the emergency room with a broken jaw and a broken arm.
Jacquelyn Bigelow says she was only on the scooter for a few minutes when suddenly the brakes locked up on her. She flew off and was seriously hurt.
Lime said under rare circumstances there could be sudden braking issues, but said they'd fix the issues quickly.
#6: BREAKING: Four children found safe in Cheney after Amber Alert
An AMBER Alert triggered on the west side of the state ended in Cheney on December 10.
Washington State Patrol activated the AMBER Alert out of Seattle after the four children went missing after a judge ordered they be turned over to child services.
Troopers put the word out that they were looking for a 28 foot long RV being driven by the father of the children. That RV was found in Cheney the same night and the children were safe. The parents were taken into custody without incident.
We have only five more stories to go as we continue counting down the Top 20 Stories of 2019 on here on KHQ.com.
Come back to tomorrow to find out which stories you clicked on more than any story in 2019!
