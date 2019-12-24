Welcome back!
We've been counting down the top 20 stories from KHQ.com in 2019 and we're already on number 15.
#15: AMBER ALERT ISSUED for Spokane Valley boy taken Tuesday morning following stabbing
An absolutely tragic story all around, one that shook our community, but thankfully saw a mother reunited with her child.
During the morning of April 23, deputies say 41-year-old Justin Robertson broke into the home of his estranged wife, stabbed her multiple times and took their 5 year old child. A massive manhunt was launched, one that ultimately ended in St. John when Robertson shot and killed himself following a standoff with law enforcement. Young Ethan was found safe and reunited with his mother Melissa, who was able to recover from her wounds.
Melissa Robertson credits her survival from that terrifying ordeal with an ADT operator 2000 miles away who quickly dispatched help when Robertson pushed the panic button.
#14: K9 Duco cited for chewing up patrol car
The Post Falls Police Department had to issue a citation to one of their own back in February. K9 Duco was cited for chewing up a patrol car while his handler made a traffic stop.
In a lighthearted post on Facebook, the Lieutenant issuing the citation said he was aware that Duco's handler subjects him to "horrible country music on a daily basis" and that the traffic stop was after their shift on their way home, but the damage to the patrol car was unacceptable. Duco was put in the doghouse and told another chewing incident could result in further discipline up to and including neutering. Duco's been good ever since.
#13: Idaho viewer stumbles upon rare "snow rollers" in Worley area
Months before people decided they were going to storm Area 51, residents of Worley, ID woke up to a paranormal sight: Snow rollers.
But despite the theory of aliens, it's actually a rare meteorological phenomenon. Snow balls forming naturally as chunks of snow are blown along the ground by wind.
#12: PHOTOS: 60 to 70 vehicles crash on I-90 near Geiger Blvd.
This is one that I personally had a chance to report on as it happened. Dozens of cars piled up in both directions of I-90 from Geiger to Medical Lake following what essentially amounted to a perfect storm that quickly created slick roads for cars going 70 miles per hour.
On November 26, 2019, despite the long delays and absolute mess, a massive coordinated effort from troopers, DOT, tow trucks, firefighters, STA, and medics cleaned it up relatively quickly and thankfully no serious injuries were reported.
#11: Internet arguing over viral math problem: 8/2(2+2) = ?
The internet loves arguing about things. Colors of dresses, Laurel or Yanni, and on August 1 they were arguing about math.
8/2(2+2)
Some people got "1" for an answer and some got "16".
The answer? It's actually 16. You do it in the order that it appears, which means 8/2 x 4 = 16. But you can still argue about it with your family this holiday if you'd like.
Ten down and ten more to go! As the great poet Jon Bon Jovi once said, "We're halfway there."
I'll be back tomorrow to tell you the next five stories in our countdown of the Top 20 stories on KHQ.com of 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.