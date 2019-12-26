We have reach the top five! We're now just days away from the year of hindsight... 2020 (Sorry, I had to use that lame joke one last time).
We're counting down the top 20 stories over the past year based on the amount of clicks they received on khq.com. We've done 15 so let's get to the top 5!
#5: Washington hunter sets new world-record for Shiras moose
A 52-year-old man from Buckely, Washington had only two days left on his once in a lifetime tag when he spotted this massive bull moose in Ferry County. Jim Hall actually shot the moose back in November 2018, but the record wasn't certified until April 4.
#4: UPDATE: Astronaut and Spokane native, Anne McClain, responds to accusations of stealing identity of estranged wife
An odd legal case hit the headlines in August: Identity theft... from space?
NASA astronaut and Spokane native Anne McClain was accused by her estranged wife of stealing her identity, while McClain was on-board the International Space Station!
McClain and her wife were in the middle of a bitter divorce when her wife accused McClain of accessing her account while she was in orbit. McClain denied the allegations and said she routinely checked the family's finances to make sure there was enough money to pay bills for the couple's son. No charges were ever filed.
#3: Bargain buyers beware: bed bug-filled furniture selling in Spokane
The internet can be a great place to find a deal on some used furniture, but our #3 story is a great reminder to thoroughly inspect what you're buying. In October, a Spokane woman said "Help Me Hayley!" after she found the couch she bought online was infested with bed bugs!
Local exterminators said it's a problem they see more and more. People taking used furniture, cleaning it up a bit, and then selling it for a profit but not getting rid of the bed bugs. Once you bring it into your house, you can spread it to other pieces of furniture and be in for an even bigger headache.
Best advice? Thoroughly inspect what you're buying. Look in every crevice, use a flashlight and save yourself a major hassle.
#2: Semi hanging over edge of canyon after sliding off Highway 195 near Colfax
Our only double entrant on this list happened just three weeks before the end of the year. Video of a semi truck hauling cars dangling over a cliff on Highway 195 near Colfax. Combined with the other version of this story on our site, this event was viewed more than 220,000 times on our website. Thankfully, the driver was not injured thanks in part to his front tire catching the guardrail and preventing him from tumbling down the hillside.
#1: Bride & Groom endure last-minute changes as winter storm hits during wedding day on Mt. Spokane
Yes! Not what you may have thought, but more people clicked on this story than any other story on KHQ.com this year when we posted it on September 29.
Brittany and Sean grew up in this area and traveled all the way from their home in Arizona for a picturesque fall wedding on Mt. Spokane. But it wasn't exactly fall. In fact, it was pretty much winter when the couple took their photos with photographer Jaime Denise. Jaime called the couple absolute champions for rolling with the punches and changing the venue last minute to a more appropriate indoor spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.