DETROIT (AP) - Toyota is recalling 1.3 million vehicles in the U.S. to replace potentially deadly Takata front passenger air bag inflators.
The move announced Wednesday is part of the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history. Takata inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 23 people have been killed worldwide and hundreds have been injured.
The recall includes multiple Toyota, Scion and Lexus vehicles from the 2010 through 2017 model years.
This latest recall includes certain 2010-2016 Model Year 4Runner, 2010-2013 Model Year Corolla, 2010-2013 Model Year Matrix, 2011-2014 Model Year Sienna, 2010-2015 Model Year Scion XB, 2010-2012 Model Year Lexus ES 350, 2010-2017 Model Year Lexus GX 460, 2010-2015 Model Year Lexus IS 250C, 2010-2015 Model Year Lexus IS 350C, 2010-2013 Model Year Lexus IS 250, 2010-2013 Model Year Lexus IS 350 and 2010-2014 Model Year Lexus IS-F vehicles. Approximately 1.3 million vehicles are involved in the United States.
Dealers will either replace the inflator or the air bag assembly. Owners will be notified by mail or other means in late January.
Toyota's recall is part of a phased-in replacement of Takata inflators. Automakers are scheduled to replace 10 million more starting this month.
