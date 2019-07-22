An eight-year-old girl's baseball practice highlight reel is going viral, proving girls can play ball just as well as boys.
Toronto native Ashlynn Therien loves baseball, but when she was told "girls shouldn't be playing baseball," she decided to show up her critics.
Therien was just seven years old when she won the award of most valuable player at a regional finals game. Despite that award, a parent of a player on her own team told her she should just "stick to softball."
To add insult to injury, Ashlynn was cut by her coach during tryouts in the next season. That's when she decided to post the video showing her amazing fielding skills.
An organization known as "Baseball for All" took notice and even invited Ashlynn to its annual tournament in Rockford, IL later this month.
She'll join 350 other girls from around the world to play in the largest all-female baseball tournament in the county later this month.