The trial for Torrey Gambill continued Thursday, including a heated cross examination that opened up the door to mentioning Gambill’s previous convictions (including assault and harassment with threats to kill).
Gambill is accused of raping, assaulting and harassing a woman he met on Tinder, a popular dating app.
During cross examination, Gambill expressed he didn’t trust the police because of past experience. Specifically, Gambill talked about an incident when he came home to find his friend dead inside. Gambill said police seemed to make him a suspect, which made him wary of trusting law enforcement.
Deputies say Torrey Gambill raped a woman he met on Tinder last November. @KHQLocalNews His trial starts in a few moments - not clear, yet, if Gambill will take the stand & testify. pic.twitter.com/8UkUNkPE28— Kevin Kim (@KHQkev) December 5, 2018
After he brought up the specific incident with police, the trial halted: the prosecuting attorney requested Gambill’s prior convictions be considered in this trial, which was previously focusing solely on the charges Gambill currently faces. The judge granted the request.
Gambill’s criminal history includes an incident in Spokane County. Back in 2006, a girlfriend accused him of strangling her so hard, she thought she could be killed.