TSA sees surge of passengers trying to bring loaded guns in carry-on baggage through security checkpoints at Spokane International Airport

Within the last month, the TSA says they've seen an increase in passengers bringing firearms to security checkpoint at the Spokane International Airport.

Since February 17, 2019, the TSA says 9 loaded guns have been found in carry-on luggage at security checkpoints. The most recent incidents happened on March 8th and 9th when .357 caliber handguns were found loaded in carry-on baggage during x-ray screening.

"If a passenger brings a firearm to the TSA security checkpoint, TSA notifies airport law enforcement and the passenger faces arrest and criminal charges," the TSA said in a release on Monday. "TSA also reviews the cirsumstances of the incident to determine if the agency can levy a civil penalty against the passenger."

The recommended civil penalty for a firearm starts at $2,000 and can go up to the statutory maximum of $13,333 per violation.

"Factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount include whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition."

TSA says they evaluate each incident on a case-by-case basis.

Firearms recently found include:

Feb. 17 - .380 caliber Glock 42 - Loaded

Feb. 19 - 9mm Glock 19 - Loaded

Feb 20 - .380 caliber Ruger LCP2 - Loaded

Feb. 22 - .40 caliber Glock 27 - Loaded

Feb. 22 - .22 caliber Ruger - Loaded

Feb. 26 - .45 caliber Glock 30 - Loaded

Mar. 8 - .357 caliber Smith and Wesson - Loaded

Mar. 9 - .357 caliber Kimber - Loaded

Nationwide, the number of firearms found in carry-on luggage has increased year over year.

In 2015, there were 2,653 guns found in carry-on luggage nationwide, and 16 found at Spokane International Airport.

In 2018, there were 4,239 guns found in carry-on luggage and 19 of those were at SIA.

Firearms must be transported in checked luggage.

For more information on what you can and can't bring through checked baggage,