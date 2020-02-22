The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office has identified the 3-year-old twin boys who died in an early morning house fire on Friday in Weippe, Idaho.
Authorities say John and Shawn Carr, both 3-years-old, died in the fire. The boys' parents, Chance Carr and Hannah Hueth, made it out of the house. Chance suffered some burns, according to authorities.
Firefighters say the flames were so hot and conditions were so bad, they were unable to get inside the home to save the two boys. First responders found their bodies once the fire was out.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the home is a total loss.
The Clearwater County Medical Examiner plans to do an autopsy to confirm how the two boys died.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the funeral costs. As of Saturday afternoon, more than $7,000 dollars has been raised to help the family.
