Idaho State Police say a semi-truck trailer came unhitched and crashed head on into a car on Highway-95 Wednesday morning, leaving two men in critical condition.

"The circumstances are still under investigation but it appears to have been caused by a major equipment failure on the part of the semi truck," ISP said in a tweet.

ISP tells our partners at the Spokesman-Review that firefighters had to lift up the front of the trailer to get the driver and passenger out of the sedan. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The truck was traveling southbound on US-95 about three miles south of Coeur d'Alene, when the trailer became unhitched and drifted into the northbound lane before crashing into the car.

A spokesperson told the S-R's Will Campbell in his 29 years working he couldn't recall ever seeing a trailer become unhitched from a semi-truck.

The crash is under investigation. KHQ has a reporter en route to the scene looking to get more information.

All lanes of Highway 95 reopened as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Traffic is slowly being let through now, but it’s caused a large traffic jams north and south of the crash. pic.twitter.com/S8MfoUuQPV — Will Campbell (@wtcampbell) August 14, 2019

This is a serious injury crash. The circumstances are still under investigation but it appears to have been caused by a major equipment failure on the part of the semi truck. Emergency crews are still on scene. pic.twitter.com/eJkJF9QD9K — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) August 14, 2019