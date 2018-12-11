The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects for attempted murder following a brutal attack with a hammer early Tuesday morning.
Deputies were were called to a home on N. Edencrest Drive in north Spokane County just after midnight on Tuesday.
The caller told dispatch a man covered in blood was standing on his porch. Responding deputies found a 22-year-old man bleeding heavily from his head.
The victim told deputies he was at his home when her heard a knock at his front door. He said when he answered, a man told him he had lost control of his car due to icy roads and slid into the victim's car. The victim said when he stepped out of his house to check the damage on his car, the suspect began hitting him in the head with a hammer.
The fight continued as the two went through neighboring yards and finally ended with the victim taking the hammer away from the suspect and then hitting the suspect with it.
The victim told deputies he ripped the suspect's shirt off during the fight and bit him on the arm before he ran away.
The victim began screaming for help and a neighbor came to his aid.
While talking with the victim, deputies noticed a truck driving by the scene several times. The victim said the truck had driven past three times and believed it might be involved. Deputies located the truck and stopped it.
The driver, 50-year-old John H. Tollefson, said he had just left a family member's home where he had spent most of the day. Tollefson said he knew the victim and was driving past after leaving his family member's home. Tollefson said he was being "nosey" because of his daughter's past with the victim.
With no evidence to tie him to the crime, Tollefson was released from the scene.
Deputies collected the suspect's shirt, the bloody hammer, and other evidence and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Deputies continued to investigate and found Tollefson's story of being at a family member's house did not check out. Deputies went to Tollefson's house and learned he had been with 44-year-old Eric D. Kaiser, who matched the assault suspect's description.
Deputies contacted Tollefson and Kaiser at Tollefson's house. Kaiser had a large injury to the top of his head, along with scrapes and what appeared to be a bite mark on his arm.
Both Kaiser and Tollefson were detained and later arrested. Kaiser was transported to a hospital for treatment, prior to being transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail.
Major Crimes Detectives, called to assist with this investigation, believe Tollefson and Kaiser acted together to devise a plan to lure the victim from his residence where Kaiser ambushed him, striking the victim in the head several times with a hammer. This vicious, pre-planned attack was directly related to the contentious ending of the relationship between Tollefson’s daughter and the victim.
Earlier today, Kaiser and Tollefson were both charged with Attempted Murder 1st Degree and Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Murder 1st Degree.