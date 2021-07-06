Sirens
MGN

GRANT COUNTY, Wash - Two people are recovering from two separate fireworks-related injuries. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Late Sunday and man in his 40s at the Moses Lake Sand Dunes sustained severe damage to his hand when fireworks he was handling detonated. He was flown to a Spokane hospital for treatment.

At the Dunes early Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy sustained severe damage to his hand and other injuries when a modified consumer firework he was handling detonated. He was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.

 

Tags