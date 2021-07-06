...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOLLOWED BY WIND AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EAST SLOPES OF THE CASCADES INTO THE
COLUMBIA BASIN...PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA...
* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern
Columbia Basin (Zone 673), Fire Weather Zone 674 East
Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674), Fire Weather
Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys (Zone
676), Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade
Valleys (Zone 677), Fire Weather Zone 680 East Washington
South Central Cascade Mountains (Zone 680) and Fire Weather
Zone 682 East Washington Central Cascade Mountains (Zone 682).
* Thunderstorms: Elevated early morning dry thunderstorms will
be possible.
* Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidities: 14 to 25 percent in the valleys and 25 to
47 percent over the higher terrain.
* Impacts: New fire starts with rapid spread possible from gusty
winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.