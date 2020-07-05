Officials are working to rescue multiple victims after two planes collided in the air over Lake Coeur d'Alene.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, the planes fell into 120 feet of water between Powderhorn and Black Bay.
Officials said there are multiple victims.
Witnesses Patrick Pierce and Kiki Hood were near the scene when the mid-air collision occurred.
"So I was just pulling off the dock, was just riding the Jet ski and then all of a sudden heard like a high-pitched sound of an airplane and I looked up and saw the explosion," Pierce said. "It was definitely two airplanes. It wasn't necessarily an immediate explosion. It was more of like a clipping if you will, you know both airplanes kind of running into each other and then followed by an explosion after that. And then I rushed out there and saw it."
Pierce described seeing a pontoon from a seaplane floating at the water level, and multiple boats converged. He said another boat pulled two bodies prior to Kootenai County authorities arriving and taking over.
KHQ Crews are heading to the scene. Information will be updated as it is received.
