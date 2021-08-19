U-Haul offering Washington and Oregon wildfire victims free storage

SPOKANE, Wash. - U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage at 13 facilities across Washington and Idaho to residents impacted by the ongoing wildfires in the Inland Empire region.

If you are a fire victim you can reach out to one of these U-Haul self storage locations.

IDAHO: U-Haul Storage of Coeur D'Alene

750 W. Appleway Ave.

Coeur D'Alene, ID 83814

(208) 667-5529 U-Haul Storage of Moscow

2320 W. Pullman Road

Moscow, ID 83843

(208) 883-0500

WAHINGTON: U-Haul Storage of Pasco

3212 W. Court St.

Pasco, WA 99301

(509) 545-4207 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lidgerwood

7028 N. Division St.

Spokane, WA 99208

(509) 487-2772 U-Haul Storage of East Town

4110 E. Sprague Ave.

Spokane, WA 99202

(509) 590-4101 U-Haul Storage of Midtown

21 W. 3rd Ave.

Spokane, WA 99201

(509) 624-3147 U-Haul Storage at North Division

8805 N. Division St.

Spokane, WA 99218

(509) 467-6537 U-Haul Storage of West Spokane

4399 W. Sunset Blvd.

Spokane, WA 99224

(509) 590-0884 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spokane Valley

12420 E. Indiana Ave.

Spokane Valley, WA 99216

(509) 928-9000 U-Haul Storage of East Spokane

14505 E. Sprague Ave.

Spokane Valley, WA 99216

(509) 924-0620 U-Haul Storage of U-City

10304 E. Sprague Ave.

Spokane Valley, WA 99206

(509) 922-4465 U-Haul Storage at East Nob Hill

2304 E. Nob Hill Blvd.

Yakima, WA 98901

(509) 453-8110 U-Haul Storage of Yakima

1122 S. 1st St.

Yakima, WA 98901

(509) 457-7161

Tags