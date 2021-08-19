SPOKANE, Wash. - U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage at 13 facilities across Washington and Idaho to residents impacted by the ongoing wildfires in the Inland Empire region.
If you are a fire victim you can reach out to one of these U-Haul self storage locations.
IDAHO: U-Haul Storage of Coeur D'Alene
750 W. Appleway Ave.
Coeur D'Alene, ID 83814
(208) 667-5529 U-Haul Storage of Moscow
2320 W. Pullman Road
Moscow, ID 83843
(208) 883-0500
WAHINGTON: U-Haul Storage of Pasco
3212 W. Court St.
Pasco, WA 99301
(509) 545-4207 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lidgerwood
7028 N. Division St.
Spokane, WA 99208
(509) 487-2772 U-Haul Storage of East Town
4110 E. Sprague Ave.
Spokane, WA 99202
(509) 590-4101 U-Haul Storage of Midtown
21 W. 3rd Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201
(509) 624-3147 U-Haul Storage at North Division
8805 N. Division St.
Spokane, WA 99218
(509) 467-6537 U-Haul Storage of West Spokane
4399 W. Sunset Blvd.
Spokane, WA 99224
(509) 590-0884 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spokane Valley
12420 E. Indiana Ave.
Spokane Valley, WA 99216
(509) 928-9000 U-Haul Storage of East Spokane
14505 E. Sprague Ave.
Spokane Valley, WA 99216
(509) 924-0620 U-Haul Storage of U-City
10304 E. Sprague Ave.
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 922-4465 U-Haul Storage at East Nob Hill
2304 E. Nob Hill Blvd.
Yakima, WA 98901
(509) 453-8110 U-Haul Storage of Yakima
1122 S. 1st St.
Yakima, WA 98901
(509) 457-7161
