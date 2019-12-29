A U.S. Border Patrol K9 was killed while on patrol Sunday morning following a car crash northwest of Colville.
The agency says a Border Patrol Agent was patrolling an area on Highway 395 when they struck black ice and lost control of their vehicle. The patrol car went over a steep embankment and rolled multiple times.
Rescuers had to get the agent out of the car using the jaws of life and the agent was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.
Sadly, the agent's K-9 partner, Jackie, died in the crash. K-9 Jackie had been serving with the U.S. Border Patrol since April 2015.
“Thank you to all the rescuers and medical staff involved and please remember K-9 Jackie and the agent in your thoughts and prayers,” stated Acting Chief Patrol Agent David BeMiller. “We understand the risks that we take as well as our K9 partners; it is never easy when we lose a partner.”
