Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect and willing to pay up to $10,000 for information leading to the person responsible.
The US Postal Inspection Service says they are offering the reward for tips leading to an arrest and conviction of whoever broke-in to the Spangle Post Office in early April.
The building is located at 230 N. Main in Spangle. The burglary occurred between 5 PM on April 4th and 5 AM on April 5th.
They are urging the public not to take action to ‘apprehend’ the suspect. If you can help in any way, call 1-877-876-2455 and say ‘law enforcement.’ Authorities say your name will be kept confidential.
