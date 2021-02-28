UPDATE:
A 4-year-old boy shot by his father died from his injuries at a Spokane hospital.
Othello Police said the father, 27-year-old Felipe Tapia-Perez, accidentally shot the boy in the head on the 300 block of Hamlet Saturday night. The toddler was transported to Spokane by LifeFlight.
Police said Tapia-Perez was cooperating during the investigation and had since been arrested.
Tapia-Perez was booked into the Adams County jail for second-degree manslaughter and possession of a stolen firearm.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Police in Othello are investigating after they say a father accidentally shot his 4-year-old son in the head.
Police say the shooting happened Saturday in the 300 block of Hamlet. The 4-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital to wait for transport to Spokane via LifeFlight. The boy's exact condition at this time is unknown.
Othello Police say the father is cooperating and admitted to accidentally firing the gun.
In a release sent out Saturday afternoon, Othello Police said the Washington State Crime Lab has been requested to assist in the investigation.