UPDATE: August 16, 2020 - 10:15am
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says they've located 41-year-old Travis Hodosko and the 20-month-old boy they say he took without permission. The Sheriff's Office says the child is safe.
"Thank you to all citizens that were vigilant and called in potential sightings of the suspect," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement Sunday morning.
Previous Coverage:
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office issued an attempt to local Saturday night for an assault suspect accused of taking a 20-month-old child without permission.
The Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Travis G. Hodosko was last seen in the area of White Pine Campground along Highway 2.
Hodosko is white, 5'11", 160 pounds with dark brown, bushy hair and brown eyes.
The Sheriff's Office said Hodosko had been camping and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, khaki shorts and was "very dirty in appearance".
The boy with Hodosko is white and has curly brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a striped blue/yellow shirt.
If you see Hodosko or the child, you are asked to call 911 immediately.
