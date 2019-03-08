Update:
Fairchild Air Force Base has released a statement following an incident at an Idaho rest stop that closed both directions of I-90 Friday night.
According to Fairchild, three explosive ordinance disposal technicians from the base responded to an overturned semi truck in the Coeur d'Alene area to help and advise local first responders.
They added that while the semi was a contracted vehicle, there is no direct relationship to Fairchild except it was in the Coeur d'Alene area.
Thiis is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Previous Coverage:
Idaho State Police report that I-90 has reopened in both directions.
They ask drivers to please be patient and use caution as it may take time for traffic to work itself through.
Fairchild Air Force Base civil engineers were also sent to the scene to assist.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Previous Coverage:
An incident at an Idaho rest stop closed I-90 in both directions Friday night.
According to Idaho State Police, eastbound and westbound lanes of I-90 have been closed from exit 5 to exit 12.
Police are asking that drivers use alternate routes. They anticipate the closure to last until at least 10:00 p.m. Friday.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.