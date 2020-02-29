UPDATE:
On Saturday, the Washington State Department of Health confirmed the first person to die of the coronavirus in the United States in a 50-year-old man in King County.
The Department of Health said the man went to EvergreenHealth Medical Center with serious respiratory issues.
The man who died along with a second patient also tested positive for the virus at EvergreenHealth Medical Center
In total, four people tested positive for the coronavirus including the man who died. Two patients are at the Life Care Center in Kirkland with one being an employee and another being a 70-year-old woman who is a resident at the center.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
