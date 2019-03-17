UPDATE from FBI: Missing Mead teenager has been found and is safe; Investigation into 'ransom texts' ongoing

UPDATE: March 18, 2019 10:00am
The FBI tells KHQ missing Mead teen, Jacob Riggs, is home safe. The FBI and SPD worked throughout the night to bring him back to his family. They say he's doing okay.
Last night, we told you about some disturbing texts the father was receiving. Investigators describe them as ransom texts, demanding money for Jacob's safe return. The investigation into who sent these texts is ongoing. If you have any information, you are urged to get in touch with area law enforcement right away.
Previous Coverage:
On Sunday, Jacob's father David Riggs told KHQ says he received a strange text in relation to his missing son. SPD came out to investigate the development. To protect the integrity of whatever police are dealing with, we won't get into specifics. David described the text as "alarming."
SPD says it is unknown if there is anything criminal here. The investigation is ongoing. All anyone does know is that Jacob is gone. He left without his phone, car, cash, wallet, or any ID.
Jacob's family says he is a good student at Mead High School. His father says Jacob is on the debate and track team. He says Jacob missed a debate event on Friday which he says is "extremely out of character."
Jacob was last seen in blue Mead cross county sweatshirt. He's 5'11, 135 lbs. He has shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you can help or spot Jacob, SPD asks you call crime check at 509.456.2233 and reference report number: 2019-20044209.