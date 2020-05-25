I-90 crash east of CdA 5-25
UPDATE: 

According to the Idaho State Police, all lanes of I-90 are reopen after a reported motorcycle crash east of Coeur d'Alene. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A section of I-90 is blocked east of Coeur d'Alene Monday afternoon due to a reported motorcycle crash in the area.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, westbound I-90 is blocked about 10 miles east of Coeur d'Alene near milepost 27. Idaho State Police say eastbound traffic is also being affected, and the motorcycle crash occurred in westbound traffic.

Idaho State Police and the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office have responded to the scene. ISP is reporting injuries.

