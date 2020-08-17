UPDATE 2:30 A.M.
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Two women who went missing while hiking in Chelan County have been found safe according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Chelan County officials are searching for two women who went missing while hiking on the Enchantments Loop Trail.
Chelan County Emergency Management says Hope Ryan and Kristen Jost had planned a day hike on Saturday, Aug. 15, and were expected to have been out by 8 p.m. Their intended route of hike was from the Stuart Lake trailhead to the Snow Lakes trailhead.
Authorities say there was a confirmed sighting of them at Inspiration Lake at 5 p.m. Saturday, and another potential reported sighting at Earle Lake around noon Sunday.
Hope is described as 5"4" 150 pounds with dark red hair, possibly in braids. She was last seen wearing a bright green t-shirt, black yoga pants, with a bright green coat and dark-colored backpack.
Kristen is described as 5"8" with a medium build and long straight brown hair, possibly in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a green dri-fit shirt with black tank top or gray t-shirt underneath with black pants, blue hiking boots and a navy backpack.
If anyone spots these missing hikers, you are encouraged to contact Rivercom at 509-663-9911.
