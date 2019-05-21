The Montana Highway Patrol says Trooper Wade Palmer, who was shot multiple times in his patrol car while searching for a murder suspect back in March, is returning home this week.
MHP says Trooper Palmer will return home to Montana on Wednesday for his next phase of care after months of treatment in Utah.
“We are absolutely thrilled that Wade is coming home,” said Colonel Tom Butler. “From the very beginning, he has received the best possible medical care and I know that it saved his life. Words cannot express my gratitude to all of the health care providers in Missoula and Salt Lake City who have cared for him during these past two months. Wade has a long road ahead, but I am glad that he will be traveling that road here in Montana with his family, friends, and fellow troopers at his side.”
Palmer will be flown to Missoula Wednesday and will have a motorcade escort him home through town. At 11:30 am,
there will be a brief news conference at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City with Wade’s lead physician, Wade's wife Lindsey Palmer, Montana Highway Patrol Chief Tom Butler, Attorney General Tim Fox, and others. The new conference will be streamed on khq.com and on our Facebook page.
In an update two weeks ago, Trooper Palmer's wife, Lindsey, said her husband's condition was improving and she could slowly start to see his personality emerge again.
On March 15, Trooper Palmer was shot in the neck, face, and head after locating the suspect involved in an earlier shooting that injured two people and killed one in Missoula. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and eventually flown to Salt Lake City to receive further care.