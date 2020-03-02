UPDATE: Moses Lake K9 shot by fleeing robbery suspect continues to recover

UPDATE: March 2, 2020
Monday night, the Moses Lake Police Department said K-9 Chief is continuing to recover at the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine.
Moses Lake Police wrote on Facebook, despite being shot directly in the left eye, the bullet did not penetrate the skull but the bullet did destroy his eye and broke his jaw.
Chief has a surgery on Tuesday to remove the destroy eye and of all goes well, he will return home to Moses Lake on Wednesday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: February 29, 2020 - 8:00pm
A post on Facebook by the Columbia Basin Herald, referencing another post from Columbia Basin K9s said that the K9 shot by a robbery suspect in Moses Lake Friday night is in stable condition.
"Our K-9 is still stable and hanging on," the Columbia Basin K9s page said. "Vet said he’s in better condition than they would have hoped. Just have to play the waiting game to get the swelling down and get more stable to do an MRI and evaluate surgery options."
Previous Coverage:
A Moses Lake K9 was shot while trying to apprehend a suspect Friday night.
Friday night, officers with the Moses Lake Police Department located a suspect in several robberies and tried to make a traffic stop. The suspect did not stop and led officers on a pursuit.
Spike strips were used and the suspect ditched the car and ran. A Moses Lake Police Officer and his K9 partner chased the suspect.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says during that foot chase, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting the K9. The K9's partner returned fire and killed the suspect.
The K9 was critically wounded and had to be transported by aircraft to WSU for emergency surgery.
No officers were injured. The name of the suspect, the officer and the K9 involved have not yet been released.
The Central Basin Investigative Team is handling the investigation. As soon as additional information is confirmed, we will update this story.
