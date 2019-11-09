UPDATE:
According to KHQ crews on the scene, the road is now open following the crash.
There is no new information on the condition of the victim.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Major Crimes investigators are looking into a collision on the South Hill that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday evening.
Spokane Police say the collision between a car and a pedestrian happened near S. Palouse Highway and Thor. The pedestrian was taken by medics to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car remained on scene and is being interviewed by detectives.
S. Palouse Highway was shut down between Regal and Thor for hours Saturday night as detectives pieced together what happened. It reopened shortly before 9pm, according to KHQ crews on scene.
"The Spokane Police Department would like to remind the motoring public to be cautious of pedestrians while on your daily travels as road conditions will be getting worse in the coming months," Officer Richie Plunkett said in a release.
If you witnessed this incident you are requested to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. Please reference case 2019-20212851.
