Update: An official says both Jason Hettinger and Vasiliy A Verkhovodov have been located.
MISSING: Jason L. Hettinger
The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help in locating a vulnerable, missing adult.
Jason L. Hettinger went missing from his family residence around the 2500 block of E 1st Ave. on Tuesday. Family members have checked the area but have been unable to locate him. He might have wandered away from the location and his whereabouts are unknown at this time.
Hettinger has Alzheimer’s disease. He has walked away from his family residence previously and in those times has been found in various areas of the City of Spokane along with the neighboring Spokane Valley.
Hettinger is described as a white male, 67 years old, 5ft-8in tall, about 150 pounds. He has a white beard with white hair on the sides of his head and bald at the top. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with white writing on it. He also had black pants on and was not wearing any shoes at the time of his disappearance.
If you see Mr. Hettinger please call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference report #2019-20107093.
MISSING: Vasiliy Verkhovodov
Spokane Police Department is asking for your help in locating a vulnerable, missing adult.
On Tuesday, around 7:00 pm, Vasiliy A Verkhovodov went missing from his family residence around the 3100 block of S Mt Vernon St. Mr. Verkhovodov went for a walk at the time and has not returned since. Family members have checked the area but have been unable to locate him. He might have wandered away from the location towards one of the nearby parks; however, his whereabouts are unknown at this time.
Mr. Verkhovodov has Alzheimer’s disease. He has been known to wander in the area near his residence and often frequents nearby parks. Mr. Verkhovodov does not speak any English and is very hard of hearing.
Mr. Verkhovodov is described as a white male, 83 years old, 5ft-11in tall, about 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt, a gray baseball cap, and gray pants. Mr. Verkhovodov is possibly wearing a medical alert bracelet with his name on it, medications he takes, his family phone number, and has his diagnosis of Alzheimer’s on it.
It is important to find Mr. Verkhovodov based on his mental state. If you see Mr. Verkhovodov please call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference report #2019-20107164.