UPDATE: Spokane Police say missing 9-year-old boy has been FOUND

Recommended for you
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
57°F
Mostly Cloudy
57°F / 35°F
3 PM
58°F
4 PM
58°F
5 PM
59°F
6 PM
57°F
7 PM
53°F
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cheney Zip's Drive In employees call police after recognizing car in AMBER alert
- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirms man who killed Kittitas Co. Deputy was in the U.S. illegally
- Mom admits plotting girl's death: 'I wanted her to go away'
- Law enforcement identifies Kittitas County deputy killed in the line of duty, injured police officer
- WATCH: Spokane Valley father admits to beating 8-week-old baby
- Colorado hotel apologizes after military personnel denied service by bar employees
- Timeline of a Tragedy: Police audio captures events leading up to, during and after shooting of Kittitas officer and deputy
- Mom admits plotting girl's death: 'I wanted her to go away'
- Suspect identified in deadly Kittitas County Shooting
- Spokane detectives identify woman suspected of stealing from North 40 Outfitters
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2019 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.