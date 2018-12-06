UPDATE: 6:05 am
Spokane Police say the intersection of Sprague and Freya is back open following a collision between a City of Spokane dump truck and a car.
The investigation into what happened continues.
Roads are back open!— Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) December 6, 2018
Previous Coverage:
Spokane Police have the intersection of Sprague and Freya shut down in all directions Thursday morning while they investigate a crash involving a City of Spokane dump truck and a car
An adult from the car was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Spokane Police are investigating the incident and may have the intersection closed for several hours.
If you use that intersection in your morning commute, you may want to find another route.
Around 1:30am there was a car accident involving a city dump truck at Sprague & Freya. No injuries to the dump truck driver. PT Cruiser driver went to the hospital in stable condition. An investigation team is looking into what caused the crash. @KHQLocalNews @Fox28_Spokane pic.twitter.com/W2NQw9e3S2— Grace Chapin (@KHQGraceChapin) December 6, 2018