Update:
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - New surveillance video shows the panic in Coeur d'Alene following an officer-involved shooting after the Fourth of July fireworks show.
KHQ's Patrick Erickson obtained the video from Coeur d'Alene Parasail Friday afternoon.
The suspect in the shooting, Tyler Rambo, remains in critical condition in the hospital.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information and more video becomes available.
Previous Coverage:
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho-- Coeur d'Alene police recall foot pursuit of Fourth of July shooting suspect during a press conference on Friday afternoon.
According to Police Chief Lee White, officers tried non-lethal measures before firing back at Tyler Rambo.
During the press release, Chief White said Rambo fired at least one shot at an unknown person.
Rambo then ran into the crowd while still armed with a handgun. Several officers followed Rambo, giving multiple commands.
According to Chief White, the suspect reached City Park and slowed to a walk. Officers continued to give multiple commands.
At this time the park still had a large crowd of people from the fireworks show. Officers continued to give the suspect multiple commands.
According to Chief White, the suspect then leveled his weapon, pointing it towards officers and the large crowd of people. Officers then tased Rambo.
According to Chief White, the attempt was unsuccessful, and Rambo was able to fire one round towards police. Officers then began to fire back, hitting him at least ten times.
Officers began life saving measures on Rambo until paramedics arrived at the scene and transported him to Kootenai Health. As of Friday afternoon he remains in critical condition.
Chief White says given the situation, he believes "officers were forced to fire back."
"I am saddened by the fact this type of violence occurred in a time of celebration," Chief White said during the press conference.
According to Chief White, Coeur d'Alene Police Department knew Rambo from previous interactions and he was "known" to officers.
Right now, CdA Police are looking for the possible injured person Rambo targeted. According to witness testimony, police believe he was attempting to shoot someone specific and that person may have been hit in leg.
According to Chief White, after the initial shooting, a person did "aggressively" approach officers, in a confrontational manner. That man then took off running. Witnesses told police that person was armed. Later that night, CdA Police were able to contact him and it is unclear if they will press charges.
At the time of the fireworks show, about 40 CdA Police officers were on duty. According to Chief White, a majority of those officers were at Independence Point when the shooting occurred, which led to a quick response.
Right now, all 7 CdA Police officers involved in the pursuit of Rambo are on leave while Idaho State Police investigates.