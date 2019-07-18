Update:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have confirmed that a suspect in a homicide investigation in northwest Spokane has been found in Montana.

Police were looking for 19-year-old Bryce Thompson. Major Crimes detectives believe him to be involved in the homicide of a woman found in a home near Maple Street and Shannon Avenue.

Police told KHQ's Patrick Erickson that Thompson was taken into custody in Montana.

Previous Coverage:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Police investigating after a woman was found dead inside a northwest Spokane home.

According to the Spokane Police Department, officers responded to 1600 W Shannon Avenue after a caller reported finding a woman inside a home who appeared to have been assaulted and attempted CPR.

The woman was later pronounced deceased at the scene. Major Crimes Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Police are working to determine a suspect or suspects. At this time, until they have more information on what happened, they can't say whether the community is or isn't at risk.

However, police urge others to be aware of their surroundings and people who look and act suspicious.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available