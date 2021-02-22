UPDATE: 

A worker was rescued after falling 19-feet down a grain elevator. 

According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, the worker was stuck for 30 minutes before being rescued. 

The worker was transported to the hospital for a leg injury. It is no known how serious the injury is but the victim is expected to make a full recovery. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Technical rescue teams are working to rescue a person after experiencing a "long fall," according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department. 

It happened in the area of Alki and Fancher near a handful of silos.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department did not release further information. 

KHQ crews are heading to the scene

Information will be updated as it is received. 

Tags