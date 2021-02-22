UPDATE:
A worker was rescued after falling 19-feet down a grain elevator.
According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, the worker was stuck for 30 minutes before being rescued.
The worker was transported to the hospital for a leg injury. It is no known how serious the injury is but the victim is expected to make a full recovery.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Technical rescue teams are working to rescue a person after experiencing a "long fall," according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.
It happened in the area of Alki and Fancher near a handful of silos.
The Spokane Valley Fire Department did not release further information.
KHQ crews are heading to the scene
Information will be updated as it is received.