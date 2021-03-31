Vaccinations now available for all military dependents

SPOKANE, WASH- COVID vaccines are now available for all military dependents 18 years & older.
The Washington National Guard tweeted that if you are currently enrolled in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS), you will qualify regardless of your health insurance or occupation.
Appointments for vaccination are required.
To make an appointment, you can call 1-253-512-3291 or 1-253-512-3293
You can also follow this link.
