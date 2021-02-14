Wednesday night Weather Authority Alert update

Snow has been dusting us off and on all day but will pick up steadily in the later evening hours.

For anyone coming home from Valentine's plans make sure to plan your travels accordingly. Our roads will most likely be snow covered by 10 p.m.

Also prepare for a snowy Monday morning commute to work as well as back home.

Snow totals range from 3-5 inches in Spokane, north Idaho, and central Washington with the snow expected to stop late tomorrow afternoon. 

