......MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING......
.The next winter storm will bring widespread snow to the region
tonight and Monday. Snow will linger in the Idaho Panhandle well
into Tuesday. Moderate to heavy snow accumulations are expected
across Southeastern Washington and the central Idaho Panhandle as
well as the Cascade Crest. Be prepared for difficult driving
conditions, especially during the Monday morning and evening
commutes.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney,
Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane,
and Davenport.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on winter driving
conditions. These conditions may impact the Monday morning and
evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&