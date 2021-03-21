SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies and Major Crimes Detectives responded to a shooting in a Walgreens parking lot in Spokane Valley Sunday.
Around 2:40 pm Sunday, reports came in of a shooting at Pines Road and Sprague Avenue.
Reports said an adult man was shot and bleeding from the chest in the parking lot of Walgreens, and that the suspect(s) fled the scene in an older white sedan the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says.
Deputies arrived within a couple of minutes and immediately began providing life-saving aid to the victim who suffered life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses gave descriptions of the fleeing vehicle and deputies broadcast the information to all local law enforcement agencies.
A Spokane Police Officer noticed a car matching the description a short time later and stopped the vehicle near 5th and Thor.
The sheriff’s office reports an adult man and adult woman inside the car were detained and transported to the Public Safety Building to be interviewed by Spokane Valley Detectives.
According to the sheriff’s office, initial information indicates a woman and a man arrived at Walgreens in an older sedan and made contact with the victim.
The victim reportedly approached the car, and a discussion appeared to escalate. The victim reached into the car and a struggle seemingly ensued SCSO said.
The car then began backing up with the victim hanging out of the window, and when the car stopped, the victim reportedly fell to the ground, suffering a gunshot wound as the suspect vehicle fled.
The victim was conscious and was provided medical attention by arriving Deputies until Spokane Valley Fire and AMR personnel arrived. The victim declined to answer questions posed by Deputies.
Major Crimes Detectives are investigating.
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who can provide information regarding what happened that has not been contacted by law enforcement already to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10034361.
Article updated at 6:49 pm with information from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
