Whale fall discovered on seafloor off the coast of California
A whale fall was discovered lying on the seafloor during the last dive of Exploration Vessel (E/V) Nautilus expedition season off California's coast on Wednesday.
Underwater footage shows the whale skeleton surrounded by scavenging fish, octopus and bone-eating worms in Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, Ocean Exploration Trust (OET) said.
The whale is estimated to be 13-16 feet long and appears to be relatively recently deceased as indicated by the remaining blubber, baleen and some of the internal organs, OET said.
The team of scientists is still determining the species, but remaining baleen observed along the jawbones confirm the remains are of a baleen whale.
