Watch again

CLE ELUM, Wash. - Turn your sound on for this one.

A viewer recently captured video of a herd of elk at Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum.

"It was amazing to see this tonight so close and even more amazing to capture it on video I had to share it!" Kathylea Gibson said.

In the video you can see multiple cow elk, and even two bulls who briefly fight before one walks off.

"Pretty amazing sight to see," Kathylea's sister Sarah said.