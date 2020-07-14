SPOKANE, Wash. - Viewers and even some KHQ employees have been either rising early or staying up late to try and get a glimpse of the rare Comet Neowise.
The photos do not disappoint.
KHQ Employee Reed Schmitt - July 14
"Shooting star, comet, and faint Aurora. Wow. What a night" - Karen Vickers
Mike Kincaid - Taken at 2300 hrs Monday night near Highway 395/Half Moon Rd.
KHQ Employee Joe Pumphrey - Taken July 14 at about midnight outside of Cheney, Wash.
National Weather Service Spokane - July 13
Moses Lake viewer Matthew Paluch says he got a good view of Comet Neowise early Friday morning (July 10, 2020)
Josh Wiltsie - Taken from atop Canfield Mountain overlooking Coeur d'Alene/Hayden
KHQ Employee Reed Schmitt - July 14
"Shooting star, comet, and faint Aurora. Wow. What a night" - Karen Vickers
Mike Kincaid - Taken at 2300 hrs Monday night near Highway 395/Half Moon Rd.
KHQ Employee Joe Pumphrey - Taken July 14 at about midnight outside of Cheney, Wash.
National Weather Service Spokane - July 13
Moses Lake viewer Matthew Paluch says he got a good view of Comet Neowise early Friday morning (July 10, 2020)
Josh Wiltsie - Taken from atop Canfield Mountain overlooking Coeur d'Alene/Hayden
Local photographer Tiffany Hansen says she woke up extra early Sunday morning to try and catch the comet, resulting in some stunning photos.
"It was easy to spot with my eye even above all the city lights," Hansen said. "Some noctilucent clouds were out as well, which made the night sky all the more awesome."
Hansen also made her way down to Riverfront Park and managed to snag a shot of the comet in between the clocktower and pavilion.
KHQ employees Reed Schmitt and Joe Pumphrey got in on the action late Monday/early Tuesday as well, capturing the comet in some photos around downtown Spokane and the Cheney area.
Matthew Paluch was one of the first viewers to send in a photo of neowise, capturing it around Moses Lake last week.
The comet swept within Mercury's orbit in early July and is expected to be visible around the world until mid-August. The closest approach is anticipated on July 22.
NASA has been offering tips for viewing the comet, saying it will not return to Earth's skies for about 6,800 years.
While it's visible with the naked eye in dark skies with little or no light pollution, binoculars are needed to see the long tail, according to NASA.
The National Weather Service has been tracking expected clear skies on its various Twitter accounts, lending hints towards seeing the comets.
This week, the NWS says you can either:
- Go outside early in the morning, about an hour before sunlight appears on the horizon, and face towards the northeast.
- Wait about an hour after sunset and look for the comet to appear in the northwestern horizon.
Have you captured any photos of Comet Neowise? Feel free to send them to our Facebook page or to q6news@khq.com!
