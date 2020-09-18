Hey! Did you hear? Bloomsday reopened registration and Friday kicked off their 10 day virtual Bloomsday event!
I arrived at work on Friday fully expecting to do a story about air quality, but when I heard Bloomsday reopened registration for their virtual run, I immediately signed up, shot up from my desk, ran out of the newsroom and home to change into my running gear. Well, I kept my button-up shirt on. Gotta look professional, right?
Coming out of my house, however, I was instantly reminded of one of the main reasons they extended registration: The smoke. Bloomsday has been pushed back because of the Coronavirus, but the current air quality has allowed for an extension on registration to give runners plenty of time to sign up. So far, nearly 25,000 people have signed up.
I spoke via FaceTime with one of those virtual Bloomies on my way to run the actual course on Friday, Ada Tomasko.
Ada lives in Georgia and came to Spokane to run Bloomsday last year. It was her first time away from her kids and even her first time on a plane! She didn't finish in the time she wanted, but fell in love with Spokane (Lilacs are her favorite flower and played a big role in her choosing Spokane as her first cross-country 12K race) and decided to come back in 2020 to beat her time.
Then COVID happened.
Ada was going to just wait until next year, but decided to run the race virtually in Georgia and not only beat her time from the previous year, but even added in more elevation than Spokane's course has!
After getting pumped up talking with Ada, I met up with John Neill, the Race Director for Bloomsday who said even though this year is different, they are excited to be able to offer runners the opportunity to run the race on a course of their choosing.
"We hope it doesn't happen like this again, but if it does, this is the first virtual Bloomsday and for that I think it carries a special meaning," Neill said.
Standing next to Neill by the Runner Statues in Riverfront Park was Lala Gerber, who has been putting the finisher shirts on the statues for decades now and wasn't going to miss out on the opportunity to do it again this year.
"John got all of the shirts we needed for today. He got some from Don Kardong (the Founder of Bloomsday)," Gerber said. "I'm like, 'Nice.'
Feeling inspired, I was off! Running the actual Bloomsday course in my N95 mask due to "Very Unhealthy" air quality. (Neill said Bloomsday doesn't recommend running the actual course because of traffic, so keep that in mind as you pick our your virtual course.)
Now you wouldn't believe it if I told you, but I can run like the wind blows. Well, okay, more like a guy with a borderline dad-bod who hasn't ran in a month, but still, I was doing it.
The course looks different this year. The usual spring serenity is now (as of Friday) "Very Unhealthy" air quality.
As I ran the course, I thought a lot. I thought about how there are no bands, but I still had my favorite band of all-time, The Black Crowes, in my ear.
I thought about how there were no fellow Bloomies surrounding me. I recalled Lala Gerber, the runner statue t-shirt lady, talking about missing the other runners, as well.
"I miss the crowds because you can wear TuTus and stuff," she said. "Doing it by yourself just makes you look like a crazy person."
Thankfully, I didn't look like a crazy person as I ran in my button-down shirt and N95 mask while air-drumming to the 2010 Live at the Fillmore version of "Midnight Rambler".
I also thought about how thirsty I was.
"Bring water because there are no cute little kids selling it," I heard Ada from Georgia say in my head.
I forgot water.
I also thought about Jenny. I thought about how horrible of a friend she was to Forrest and how she only showed up when she needed something. Oh wait, different running montage. Sorry.
I did find a familiar face perched at the top of Doomsday Hill, though! A familiar vulture. Well, kinda.
Bill Robinson has been in a giant vulture costume on top of Doomsday Hill since the 80s and hasn't missed a year until now. But he kindly agreed to meet me at the top of Doomsday on Friday just so I felt a little more at home.
"Well I heard you were running in the smoke and thought I'd come cheer you on," Bill said before I asked him for any words of wisdom.
"Keep running," he told me.
Good advice.
Side note: Bill has his own "action figure" now as Bloomsday is selling these stuffed vultures!
As I neared the virtual finish line, I was all alone, but I could still hear the voices of those I had met on Friday cheering me on!
"The traditionalist will say make sure you have a cemetery hill and make sure you have a Doomsday Hill," I heard Neill echoing in my head. "And make sure you have a down hill finish going over the Monroe Street Bridge."
"Keep going," Bill the Vulture's voice repeated.
Try as it might, through COVID and through smoke, 2020 wasn't going to take this away from me
As I crossed the finish line, there was no fanfare, just my photographer, Kyle, ready to record me reciting a line from Rocky IV. There was no usual T-shirt line, either and I don't even know what the design is this year, but Bloomsday said they will be mailed out shortly.
So if you run the race this year, good luck, have fun and in the words of Bill The Vulture, "Keep going."
I finished the race in 1:23:45, which I'm pretty happy with considering I haven't run in a month. When you finish your virtual race, upload your virtual results here. Shirts will be mailed out in October.
And if reading this or watching it has inspired you in any way to sign up, you have until September 27!
