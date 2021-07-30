The husband and wife team of Michael and Jessica Haynes - both educators on their summer break - have been busy lately. Busy with burgers.
A few weeks ago, Michael received a heads up on a nationwide competition from the Heinz Corporation called 'The Art of the Burger'. Though Michael is not a professional chef, he was nursing a broken elbow and had some free time on his hands.
"Michael got really into it," Jessica laughed in their kitchen Thursday morning.
Michael approached the competition like the art teacher he is and began coming up with ideas for hamburgers, sketching a blueprint for each one in his "Burger Book".
The Haynes' house turned into Wimpy's wonderland.
"We were having hamburgers for breakfast. It was ridiculous," Jessica said.
As Michael continued to build his prototypes, Jessica had a thought. A competitive thought.
"I just thought I could do better," she smiled. "I'm competitive and I saw his burgers and I'm like, 'No, I got this."
Michael welcomed the friendly competition from his wife.
"I'm overly confident. She's competitive. So it worked out."
Burgers became the couples' obsession.
"We're driving around Spokane, if we get good ideas, we've got to put them in the 'Burger Book'," Jessica recalled.
Michael and Jessica both submitted three burger designs to the competition. In the pages of the 'Burger Book', you'll find a sketch of a #1 ribbon on one of Michael's creations.
"That's my overconfidence right there, yeah," Michael said. "I thought that was going to be our winner."
However, it was one of Jessica's creations that made the final round: The Triple Pickle Smash Burger.
"I'm a huge pickle fan, I always have been and I just decided it's time the pickle is the star of the burger," Jessica said of her burger.
Now, the couple's shining pickle star is going up against six other burgers across the country for the top prize of $25,000, a trip to the Heinz campus, and some cross-country travel.
While the grand prize is the goal, both are already winners.
"We get jean jackets with huge burgers on the back of them," Jessica laughed.
"I don't anticipate removing my jean jacket once we get them in the mail," Michael added. "I'm putting it on and I'm wearing it everywhere."
The sweet denim burger-jackets are hopefully just the tip of the iceberg for the Haynes. They're up against some beefy competition and they're hoping for a little help from their hometown.
"We need votes," they said in unison as I asked what kind of help they needed.
"Vote your heart. Vote your consciences. Vote for Spokane," Michael pitched.
If you would like to vote for the Triple Pickle Smash Burger, you can do so by clicking HERE.
