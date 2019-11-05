Voter turnout in Spokane County expected to be around 42 percent

There are 330,406 registered voters in Spokane County. After Tuesday night's initial release of numbers, about 25 percent of them turned in a ballot.
When it's all said and done, the Spokane County Elections Office expects voter turnout for the 2019 General Election to be at about 42 percent.
As of Tuesday night, 84,364 ballots had been counted with an estimated 34,000 left to count. In total, the Spokane County Elections Office expected around 140,000 ballots total, which would give
Compared to previous years, that's about average for an election year like this one.
Since 2011, the average voter turnout in Spokane County has been around 58 percent. However, that number fluctuates depending on the year. In 2016 during the Presidential election, voter turnout was nearly 80 percent in Spokane County. The following year it plummeted to 34 percent. But in 2018 during the mid-terms, that number skyrocketed again to nearly 73 percent.
More spending doesn't necessarily mean higher voter turnout. In 2019, independent political group spending was well over $1 million, shattering the previous record of $176,000 in 2013.
Wednesday is expected to be an even busier day at the Spokane County Elections Office as more ballots come in. Auditor Vicky Dalton said there are some close races and the election is not over until results are certified on November 26,
