A 41-year-old man recently lost a months-long game of hide and seek with Spokane Police.
Spokane Police say Ryan W. Seaman was wanted for escaping from work release a few months ago. Since his escape, SPD says Seaman posted selfies in front of the Spokane County Jail, seemingly taunting the police. One of the captions posted said "Bad Boys, Bad Boys, Whatcha gonna do?" in reference to the theme from the show Cops.
Ultimately, the more fitting tune would have been "I Fought The Law" because Spokane Police found Seaman hiding out in the shop behind his grandma's house. Seaman is now in the Spokane County Jail.
