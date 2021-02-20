SPOKANE, Wash. - After fleeing from law enforcement, a wanted suspect caused a multi-car crash that sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries.
The Spokane Valley Police Department reports a Deputy saw a possible theft suspect, 35-year-old Burk T. Simonson, leaving a parking lot on E. Sprague.
After the Deputy activated his emergency lights and siren, the pursuit went north on Havana from Sprague, and with little to no traffic, the pursuit continued northbound to Trent, where Simonson turned west.
The pursuit was then self-terminated by the Deputy after Simonson drove into oncoming lanes of traffic.
Shortly after, Simonson ran a red light at Trent and Freya, causing a crash that involved three other cars.
One car involved was pushed into a power pole which broke and fell to the ground.
The suspect then fled on foot and was tacked by an employee of a nearby business and then reportedly fought with the Deputy as he was taken into custody.
Two people involved in the crash were transported to the hospital for further evaluation after sustaining what appeared to be minor injuries.
According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, Simonson was wanted for a felony Washington State Department of Corrections Escape Community Custody warrant (original charge of Criminal Mischief while Armed with a Weapon) and additional warrants for several felony and misdemeanor charges to include, Fraud, ID Theft, Robbery, Theft and Driving while Suspended.
Simonson was transported to the hospital for what appeared to be minor/moderate injuries and further evaluation.
After he is medically cleared, he faces several new felony charges stemming from this incident in addition to his felony/misdemeanor warrants.