SPOKANE, Wash. - A warning has been issued due to Sunday’s storm that could be a "high impact" event as Spokane is in a High Wind Warning.
Spokane County Emergency Management and local public safety agency warned residents in an alert Sunday that the National Weather Service states the storm has the potential to be a high impact event.
Storm winds could range between 50 and 60 miles per hour with gusts up to 70 miles per hour between 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm.
The National Weather Service website says the storm winds could lead to downed trees and power lines across parts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho.
Anyone who does not need to be outside or traveling is recommended to stay indoors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.